Newsmaker: Melissa Marks
Newsworthy: Marks was recently one of four University of Pittsburgh faculty members to receive the 2017 Chancellor's Distinguished Teaching Award. The award recognizes excellence in teaching, research or public service.
Age: 48
Residence: Pittsburgh
Family: Married, two children.
Education: Bachelor's degree in comprehensive social studies education and secondary social studies certification from Ohio State University; master's degree and educational doctorate from the University of Cincinnati.
Occupation: Associate professor and director of the secondary education program, Pitt-Greensburg.
Background: Marks taught middle school social studies for 10 years. Her master's thesis examined the necessity of multicultural education in social studies, and her dissertation looked at putting theory into practice to better prepare college students to become teachers. She is committed to diversity in the education curriculum.
Quote: “We're all Americans, and we are all a part of the American story. And to not show the accomplishments of all people is to deny their history and their place.”