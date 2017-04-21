Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Verizon deadline looms for proposed North Huntingdon cell tower
Joe Napsha | Friday, April 21, 2017, 6:57 a.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Verizon Wireless has until May 18 to file an application for a conditional use of a slice of a 65-acre farm along Guffey Road in North Huntingdon for the construction of a 195-foot cell phone tower, or the township could have the grounds to reject the proposed project, the township's solicitor said this week.

North Huntingdon, however, would have to conduct a public hearing on the application if Verizon submits such an application, Bruce Dice, township solicitor, told opponents of the tower Wednesday at the commissioners meeting.

The legal process allows the township to set what fellow solicitor Craig Alexander last month called “reasonable conditions” for Verizon's use of that part of Thomas Kerber's property near Thoroughbred and Halfinger drives.

“The commissioners would have to decide if they meet the criteria for a conditional use. If they meet the criteria, the township most likely would have to approve it,” Dice said. “You'd be hard-pressed to deny them.”

The township zoning hearing board granted Verizon a variance on Nov. 1 to build the tower on property zoned for residential use. The 30-day period to appeal the zoning hearing board decision has passed, and neither the township nor residents now have grounds to appeal, Dice said.

The planning commission last month recommended approval of the site plan. Kerber, who sits on the planning commission, did not vote on the issue. Commissioners, however, delayed taking action last month.

Kerber, who did not attend this week's meeting, could not be reached for comment.

Verizon attorney Joseph Perotti also did not attend the meeting and could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Last month, he said the Federal Communications Commission has mandated the municipality make a decision within 150 days of the Nov. 1 hearing. If it did not meet the deadline, then the plans are considered approved, he said.

The plans for a cell phone tower on that site have run into intense opposition from residents who live in the Kerber Farm Estates, which borders Kerber's property.

“We're just frustrated because we're not getting information,” said Danielle Janicki, one of the opponents of the cell tower.

Janicki said she was upset the zoning hearing board made its decision granting the variance without its solicitor at the meeting.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.