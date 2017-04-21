Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Dog license checks start next week in Westmoreland Co.

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Black lab laying in the grass with license and dog tag showing.

Updated 2 hours ago

Dog wardens will canvas Westmoreland County over the next two weeks to ensure pet owners have current licenses and rabies vaccinations for their dogs, according to state dog warden Jerome Shepler.

Pennsylvania requires dogs three months or older be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others.

Additionally, all dogs and non-feral cats three months of age and older must be vaccinated against rabies. Booster vaccinations must be administered periodically to maintain lifelong immunity.

Violators may be fined up to $300 per violation plus court costs, Shepler said.

Dog owners can purchase licenses online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us. Licenses also are available at the county treasurer's office, located at 2 North Main St., Suite 110, Greensburg, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., or by mailing an application and payment to that office.

For additional information, call the treasurer's office at 724-830-3175.

