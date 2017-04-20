9 dogs, 3 cats rescued from 'deplorable' house in New Alexandria

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies serving an arrest warrant in Unity Township found “deplorable conditions” at the home and called humane agents to assist in removing nine dogs and three cats.

“It's the most disgusting conditions I've seen in 20 years,” said Sheriff Jon Held.

Held said deputies were serving an arrest warrant on Michael Frye, 26, for 13 unpaid traffic tickets at the home at 344 McChesney Road, near New Alexandria, about 9 a.m. and noticed the squalor and repugnant smell as they stepped to the front door.

“The odor was really bad as soon as you walk up, and the conditions inside were really deplorable. There was garbage and junk all over inside the home, cat and dog feces and urine ... garbage inside and out,” said Cyndi Price, humane officer with the Westmoreland County Humane Society.

Price said all the dogs were pit bulls, and pit-boxer mixed breeds; the youngest appeared to be about a year old.

They were taken to Action for Animals in Derry Township, the county humane society in Greensburg and Hoffman Kennels in Delmont. Those at Hoffman's will be transferred to the two animal shelters once space becomes available.

Price said the animals will be examined by veterinarians.

“The dogs appeared to be well-fed, but some were dehydrated,” Price said.

Held said Frye lived at the home with his father, Jeffrey Frye, who is the owner.

“I'm an animal lover, and it really saddened me the condition they were forced to live in. Some of those dogs had never been in the sun ... or even outside in the grass before by the way they acted,” Held said.

Humane agents had to push some of the leashed dogs out the door to be moved because they were afraid, he said.

Held said both Fryes will be cited for cruelty to animals and failure to have the animals licensed or vaccinated for rabies.

Township zoning officer Merle Musick said the house will be condemned, and Jeffrey Frye will be cited for having junk in the yard and scattering rubbish.

