Westmoreland bench warrant vacated, but Seward woman remains jailed on order from Allegheny Co.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County sheriff deputies on Thursday picked up a Seward woman on a bench warrant for being a no-show in court a day earlier related on allegations that she threatened a judge.

Tammy L. Felbaum, 58, said she didn't know about the hearing on Wednesday. Judge Rita Hathaway vacated the warrant and said the plea hearing will be rescheduled, with Felbaum's recognizance bond in Westmoreland kept in place.

But she will remain in custody, after Allegheny County Common Pleas President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning also issued a bench warrant for Felbaum's arrest for failing to appear in a Pittsburgh courtroom for a hearing related to a DUI case.

County park police alleged that Felbaum on Feb. 6 claimed to have in her purse guns, an Uzi and a rocket launcher when she went through metal detectors prior to a civil court hearing before Judge Chris Scherer. She remained in the Westmoreland County Prison for about a month before a judge lowered the $100,000 bond and she was freed.

Testimony at that hearing last month to reduce bond revealed that a tentative agreement would allow Felbaum to plead guilty to disorderly conduct, a summary offense, with a charge of terroristic threats to be dropped.

Born Thomas Wyda in Uniontown, Felbaum underwent a sex-change operation after self-castration and was granted a name change in 1978. She previously served 5 1⁄ 2 to 11 years in prison for the 2001 botched castration and overdose death of her sixth husband, James Felbaum, 40, in Butler County. She maintained her innocence at trial.

She also served 21 to 60 months in prison and two years of probation in connection with 2006 threats made to Butler County officials.