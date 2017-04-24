Westmoreland County Transit Authority's natural gas depot slated for completion in June

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A compressed natural gas depot at the Westmoreland County Transit Authority maintenance facility in Hempfield is slated for completion in early June, but the center likely will remain unused for several months.

Executive Director Alan Blahovec said the authority still has no vehicles fueled by natural gas in its fleet of more than 40 passenger buses and dozens of smaller vehicles in its paratransit system.

“It'll be unused for a while,” Blahovec said of the natural gas filling station, which is one of 29 being built across the state as part of an $84.5 million deal between PennDOT and Trillium CNG, a Salt Lake City company that will operate the depots.

The first of the natural gas stations opened last week in Johnstown.

Six transit sites throughout the state will be available for the public to fill vehicles with compressed natural gas. Westmoreland's site will not be among those open to the public, Blahovec said. The site will serve only transit authority vehicles.

The fleet now uses diesel fuel, but the authority purchased six larger buses powered by natural gas earlier this year. Officials expect to put them into service in August or September to replace the oldest vehicles in the fleet.

Blahovec said five additional natural gas-fueled buses are scheduled for delivery to the authority early next year.

Transit officials said 11 more natural gas buses are to be purchased over the next year.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.