Differences abound between Monessen mayoral candidates

Except for their party affiliation, the two candidates running for mayor of Monessen couldn't be more different.

Incumbent Lou Mavrakis revels in his no-nonsense style of local politics. A well-traveled retired representative for the United Steelworkers, he sees himself as a relentless booster for a struggling city. Although he's a lifelong Democrat, he invited Republican Donald Trump to the former steel town in June — and Trump came.

His opponent, Matt Shorraw, is young enough to be Mavrakis' grandson. A 2009 graduate of Monessen High School and a fourth-generation Monessenite, he has championed the renovation of the Monessen Savings & Trust building at 500 Donner Ave. — a cause that has earned him media coverage and plaudits from historic preservation organizations.

Mavrakis, 79, has not hidden his personal opposition to the building's renovation, or his impatience with Shorraw.

“All these preservationists that want to save this city — they should put their money where their mouth is,” he said. “I'm trying to do what's right, and I've got to be fooling around with people with all these ideas.”

The first-term mayor wants to see the 112-year-old building torn down and replaced with housing for middle- and upper-income senior citizens. City Council last week awarded a sale and demolition contract to Pittsburgh-based On Site Rep LLC, the sole bidder.

“We have somebody who we believe is going to ... demo it with the intent to redevelop it, from Fifth Street to Sixth Street,” Mavrakis said. “My so-called opponent wants to renovate this catastrophe.”

The city's instructions to bidders included the stipulation that the building be demolished within 60 days of the bid's acceptance and that the property be redeveloped within five years of acceptance.

While Shorraw, 26, still supports the building's renovation, it has not been a central part of his campaign.

“The building is not why I've decided to run,” he said. “Five hundred Donner is a personal project and not a campaign issue; however, I have placed the initiative into the hands of concerned people and organizations, who also want to see the building reused for economic development.”

Unlike a lot of Monessen natives his age, Shorraw said he is proud to have made his home there. “My family thinks I'm crazy,” he said. “I've always wanted to stay in Monessen.”

Shorraw lives in a house that he grew up in and that has been in the family for generations.

“It makes me feel well-rooted,” he said.

Mavrakis has made the house a campaign issue because it was listed in the 2016 upset sale for tax-delinquent properties. He said Shorraw is “part of the problem” if he can't pay his taxes.

“What the hell is wrong with that picture?” Mavrakis said, noting that the upset sale amount was $4,039.

Shorraw said the property is part of his grandmother Irene's estate — she died in 2013 at age 90 — and that he has since helped his father pay the back taxes.

The family's tax bill was current as of March 9, according to the Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau.

The problem of unpaid taxes is a sore spot for Mavrakis because of what it means to the city in lost revenue and declining property values. In 2016, he said, the city was owed $383,345.77 in back taxes — some of that from absentee property owners or from owners who have abandoned their properties.

Shorraw said neighborhood stabilization — what to do with vacant properties — is one of his chief concerns.

“Monessen has a lot of blight issues. I would like to find creative ways to address the blight without costing the city a lot of money,” he said.

Shorraw said he wants to use the mayor's office to address the opioid epidemic and engage young people.

“There aren't a lot of opportunities here for young people to stay, but that's a regional problem throughout the Mon Valley,” he said.

Shorraw is an assistant band director for Monessen City Schools and is completing a master's degree in technology education at California University of Pennsylvania. He hopes to become a full-time teacher in addition to being mayor.

Mavrakis said Shorraw doesn't have the experience necessary to be a good mayor, referring to him as a “young boy” and “this kid.”

“I've got more zip than he's got,” he said.

But Shorraw believes his youth is one of his greatest assets.

“I think people are ready for something different, and I think people are excited with the energy that I bring,” he said. “My age has mostly played in my favor.”

Mavrakis wants to build on the momentum of the past four years — a record he believes has earned him another four years in office. He points to the sale of the Monessen municipal building and the Eastgate Eleven office building as recent examples. He has announced a new home for city offices and the repaving of Schoonmaker and Donner avenues, two east-west thoroughfares in the downtown area.

“These things didn't come to me because somebody wanted to give me something. They came because I went after them,” he said. “I'm aggressive. I don't go away, and it's starting to pay off.”

Mavrakis and Shorraw face off in the May 16 Democratic primary. There are no Republican candidates.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.