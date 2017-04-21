Westmoreland commissioners approve new union deals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County commissioners this week ratified new labor deals with unions representing children's bureau workers and county detectives, while negotiations continue with unions representing park police officers and court staff.

Commissioners signed off an a new four-year deal with the Teamsters Local 205, which represents 88 caseworkers, social workers and support staff in the children's bureau.

Human Resources Director Tracy Zivkovich said the pact, which will be retroactive to Jan. 1, will give workers average annual raises of about 2.1 percent during the length of the deal but will lower starting salaries for newly hired staff in the children's bureau.

The 13 members of the county's detective bureau, who work in the district attorney's office, have a new three-year deal that will give them 1 percent raises this year and a 1.75 percent hike in 2018. The contract, which will be retroactive the Jan. 1, 2016, froze wages last year.

Meanwhile, about 270 court-related staffers and sheriff deputies continue to work without a contract, which expired Dec. 31.

Zivkovich said talks with the Westmoreland County Court Appointed and Court Related Employee Association will be resolved through arbitration. The union represents clerical staff in court offices as well as deputy sheriffs.

Labor negotiations will continue with the union that represents about 40 members of the county's Park Police Department. The three-year contract expired Dec. 31, and full- and part-time officers are working under terms of the previous contract, Zivkovich said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.