Mt. Pleasant teen gets Make-A-Wish surprise

A 15-year-old cancer survivor from Mt. Pleasant attended a baseball doubleheader at Seton Hill Saturday to support the Make-A-Wish organization. His family, university athletes and the organization had a surprise for him — his wish.

“I had no idea,” a smiling Brady Hunker said after the ceremony.

The university's Student Athlete Advisory Committee presented him with an enlarged boarding pass to announce that he and his family would be spending a week in Aruba. An avid hockey player and BMX bike racer, Brady plans to spend the week diving, quad riding and wakeboarding.

“He's very adventurous,” said his mother, Jen Hunker. “He's not a sit around type of kid.”

When the Make-A-Wish organization told him to think about what he wanted to do, Brady decided on a “beachy area” and started researching islands, she said.

When he saw the opportunities for diving, parasailing, quad riding and other activities on Aruba, “that's all it took, he was sold,” she said.

Doctors diagnosed Brady on July 11 with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare childhood bone cancer. A sophomore at Mt. Pleasant High School, he was out of school all year until last week while he underwent bone surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

During that time, classmates, neighbors and church members held fundraisers to help him and his family cover the costs. Having Seton Hill athletes raise money for the trip was “awesome,” he said.

“It's just never ending, all the support that people are just willing to give and support anybody who needs it,” he said.

The Student Athlete Advisory Committee spent last year raising money so it could grant a wish, said Emily Hutsko, committee president. The Make-A-Wish organization matched the group with Brady.

“This is the first time we've raised enough money to grant a wish, so it's exciting,” said Hutsko, 22, a senior from Harrisburg working on a double major in biology and psychology.

The committee raised more than $8,300 last year. That was the second-highest amount raised by a group in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and eighth highest out of the 238 schools in NCAA Division II, said university President Mary Finger.

