Murrysville: Dog owners debate park leash laws

Dog owners in Murrysville are pushing back against the possible tightening of the municipality's leash laws.

Dick Kearns of Murrysville, husband of council President Joan Kearns, presented a petition to council this week with 145 signatures asking that dogs be allowed to remain off-leash in Townsend Park.

Council in March began looking at its existing leash laws in response to resident complaints about dogs being off-leash outside of the designated dog park within Murrysville Community Park.

Resident Leslie Bacharach said dog owners who take their pets to Townsend Park are responsible.

“I've been going there for 15 years and I've never heard of a dog bite,” she told council. “I don't think that all of the people at Townsend Park should be penalized because one person made a complaint.”

Dick Kearns agreed.

“Dogs are like children,” he said. “If you don't give them something to do with their energy, they'll find something to do with it.”

Council did not take any action regarding the existing leash laws. It meets next at 7 p.m. on May 3 at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.