Mt. Pleasant: Father of elementary student charged with threatening to kill bus driver, teacher
Updated 2 hours ago
Police charged a man with making terroristic threats after he allegedly got upset with his son's school bus driver and threatened to kill him and a teacher at Ramsey Elementary in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District Wednesday morning.
According to the criminal complaint, Chad Lowry, 29, of Mt. Pleasant Township became irate at his son's bus driver because the driver told the boy where to sit and the boy became upset. The driver told school police that Lowry met the bus outside the school in Mt. Pleasant borough, shouted obscenities and racial epithets at him and threatened to break the driver's neck. A teacher came to the bus and Lowry threatened to kill her, too, the complaint said. He told the teacher he had previously tried to complain about the driver to the bus garage.
School police charged Lowry with three counts of felony terroristic threats; two counts each of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and simple assault; and two counts each of summary harassment and disorderly conduct.
District Judge Roger Eckles arraigned Lowry Thursday afternoon and he was released from custody after family members posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 27.