Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant: Father of elementary student charged with threatening to kill bus driver, teacher

Matt Santoni | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Police charged a man with making terroristic threats after he allegedly got upset with his son's school bus driver and threatened to kill him and a teacher at Ramsey Elementary in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Chad Lowry, 29, of Mt. Pleasant Township became irate at his son's bus driver because the driver told the boy where to sit and the boy became upset. The driver told school police that Lowry met the bus outside the school in Mt. Pleasant borough, shouted obscenities and racial epithets at him and threatened to break the driver's neck. A teacher came to the bus and Lowry threatened to kill her, too, the complaint said. He told the teacher he had previously tried to complain about the driver to the bus garage.

School police charged Lowry with three counts of felony terroristic threats; two counts each of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and simple assault; and two counts each of summary harassment and disorderly conduct.

District Judge Roger Eckles arraigned Lowry Thursday afternoon and he was released from custody after family members posted 10 percent of his $5,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 27.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.