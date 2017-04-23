Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Blessing of the Bikes draws crowd in Murrysville

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 5:39 p.m.
The Rev. Dan Lawrence blesses the attendees during the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclist Bob Long, of Jeannette, bows his head during the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Brothers of the Hammer motorcycle club member Brenda Luper, of McKeesport, waits for the start of the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclists leave the Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclist George Beatty of Penn Hills (center) talks with fellow biker A.J. Beckett of the North Hills at the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
The Rev. Dan Lawrence bids farewell to motorcyclists as they leave the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclist Chris Tatrai of Munhall waits for start of the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Ernie and Sue Diemert, of Clairidge, wait with other motorcyclists for the start of the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclists bow their heads during the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclist Brian Edwards, of Bellevue, waits for the start of the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.
Motorcyclists stand for the national anthem during the annual Blessing of the Bikes at Murrysville Alliance Church on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Thousands of motorcyclists turned out Sunday for Murrysville Alliance Church's annual Blessing of the Bikes.

Motorcycles lined parking lots and side roads on both sides of Route 22 for the event, held for the 21st consecutive year at the Westmoreland County congregation.

