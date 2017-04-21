Vintage diner ready for its debut at Irwin theater after trek from Station Square

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A vintage diner that sat vacant at Station Square for years has a new purpose and a new home Friday as a lounge for the Lamp Theatre in Irwin after a 50-mile highway journey.

Onlookers lined Main Street to watch as is the 1951 stainless steel diner, chained to a low-boy trailer, were the main event of a parade.

"It's amazing. It needs some polishing up and it will look beautiful," said John Cassandro, Lamp Theatre general manager, as he inspected the diner that was just placed in a vacant lot next door.

The diner traveled from Station Square via a 52-mile path on Route 51 south to Interstate 70 in Rostraver then north to Greensburg. It then headed west on Route 30 to Irwin.

"It took a lot of coordination. This was a tough one coming out of Pittsburgh," said Corey Alexander, heavy haul manager and driver for Elizabeth Equipment Service Inc. of Elizabeth Township.

Those watching Alexander maneuver the 16-foot-wide, 40-foot-long load over the length of Main Street and somehow back the trailer onto a concrete foundation that had been poured for the diner. He positioned the structure within 3 feet of the theater wall.

Once Westmoreland Construction Group of Ardara removes cribbing from beneath the diner, it will be lowered to the ground.

Then the cleanup will begin.

The interior will be furnished with tables and seating to serve as a lounge for patrons, Cassandro said. The diner will be connected to the theater by a breezeway.

The theater bought the diner for a song — $100 — and it cost about $18,000 to move it, said Mike Pochan, a board member.