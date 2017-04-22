Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Rostraver in finals for Hockeyville USA

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 4:18 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Rostraver Ice Gardens in Rostraver Township, on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy (right), owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, talks to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Stefano (left), and state representative Justin Walsh, during a tour of the ice rink, on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy, owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, makes his way through the bleachers on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.

Updated 29 minutes ago

The Rostraver Ice Garden remains in the running for a top prize of $150,000 and to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.

The 52-year-old storied Mon Valley hockey arena knocked off the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo, N.Y., in its quest to be named Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017 .

Organizers announced the result Saturday on NBC during a nationally televised playoff game between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

Rostraver will face Bloomington (Minn.) Ice Garden, which beat out the Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington, Ill., in the other semifinal.

Voting for the final will take place April 24-25 at www.KraftHockeyville.com . The winner will be announced April 29.

The runner-up will receive $75,000. Both arenas eliminated Saturday will receive $25,000.

The California University of Pennsylvania hockey team practices and plays home games at the Rostraver venue, which also is home to the Mon Valley Thunder youth program and five local high school teams.

Rostraver started as one of nearly 1,300 rinks nominated in the Kraft Hockeyville contest. The Cambria County War Memorial, a hockey arena in Johnstown, won the first Kraft Hockeyville competition in 2015.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.