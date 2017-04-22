Rostraver in finals for Hockeyville USA

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Rostraver Ice Garden remains in the running for a top prize of $150,000 and to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.

The 52-year-old storied Mon Valley hockey arena knocked off the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena in Geneseo, N.Y., in its quest to be named Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017 .

Organizers announced the result Saturday on NBC during a nationally televised playoff game between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

Rostraver will face Bloomington (Minn.) Ice Garden, which beat out the Pepsi Ice Center in Bloomington, Ill., in the other semifinal.

Voting for the final will take place April 24-25 at www.KraftHockeyville.com . The winner will be announced April 29.

The runner-up will receive $75,000. Both arenas eliminated Saturday will receive $25,000.

The California University of Pennsylvania hockey team practices and plays home games at the Rostraver venue, which also is home to the Mon Valley Thunder youth program and five local high school teams.

Rostraver started as one of nearly 1,300 rinks nominated in the Kraft Hockeyville contest. The Cambria County War Memorial, a hockey arena in Johnstown, won the first Kraft Hockeyville competition in 2015.