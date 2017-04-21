Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT to start lane restrictions on Route 22 in Derry Twp.

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 3:36 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Long-term lane restrictions will be in place beginning Monday on Route 22 at the border of Westmoreland and Indiana counties as work begins to rehabilitate a bridge.

According to PennDOT, traffic will be limited to one lane both eastbound and westbound, between Jonnet Road in Derry Township and Dixon Street in Blairsville while Mosites Construction starts work on the $4.65 million project.

Slated for completion by September, the project involves repairing the deck and substructure of the Route 22 bridge over the Conemaugh River, a Norfolk Southern Railroad line and Route 217. Drainage work and repainting the bridge are included.

Traffic patterns on the stretch of highway will change as construction progresses. PennDOT officials advised motorists to allow extra time for morning and evening commutes, with congestion and delays possible during periods of heavy traffic volume.

Weather permitting, PennDOT plans to conduct the following maintenance tasks in Westmoreland County next week beginning Monday: Bridge flushing on Route 22, bridge sweeping and cleaning on Route 130 from Trafford to Greensburg, milling on Leger Road in North Huntingdon, crack sealing on Route 1018, nighttime sweeping on Route 30 in Hempfield and North Huntingdon.

