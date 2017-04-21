Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Attempted child luring reported in Hempfield

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 3:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hempfield Area School District warned parents about an attempted child luring incident in the vicinity of Wendel Road in Hempfield this morning.

In a letter posted on the district's website, Superintendent Barbara Marin said a white male estimated to be 30 to 50 years old approached a high school student as he walked to his bus stop Friday at the intersection of Turnpike Street and Wendel Road, near Rodney's Restaurant.

Marin said the suspect was wearing a blue and red tassel cap and drove a gray or silver Chrysler 300. She said the man pulled up to the student and offered him a ride.

“The student said, “No,” and he immediately walked away from the vehicle and the car drove away,” Marin wrote.

The victim notified his mother, who contacted state police in Greensburg. Police had not filed report on the incident Friday afternoon.

Marin said troopers were stepping up patrols in the vicinity.

The school district suggests that anyone who see suspicious activity report it to state police at (724) 832-3288.

