Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

St. Vincent gets $50K grant for environmental program

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

With its annual Earth Day celebration slated Saturday, St. Vincent College Friday received a $50,000 state grant to support one of its environmental programs for students.

The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded the environmental education grant to St. Vincent's “Screen to Stream” program, which engages students as “citizen scientists” to explore local watersheds online and through outdoor excursions.

Projects addressing water education and climate change received priority among 79 projects throughout the state that were awarded nearly $1.2 million Friday. The annual grants, established in 1993, are funded by setting aside 5 percent of the pollution fines and penalties the DEP collects.

This year's free Westmoreland Earth Day celebration will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the college's Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve. Exhibits, a children's play, live music and an animal demonstration are among planned activities. Details: westmorelandearthday.org.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.