St. Vincent gets $50K grant for environmental program
Updated 30 minutes ago
With its annual Earth Day celebration slated Saturday, St. Vincent College Friday received a $50,000 state grant to support one of its environmental programs for students.
The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded the environmental education grant to St. Vincent's “Screen to Stream” program, which engages students as “citizen scientists” to explore local watersheds online and through outdoor excursions.
Projects addressing water education and climate change received priority among 79 projects throughout the state that were awarded nearly $1.2 million Friday. The annual grants, established in 1993, are funded by setting aside 5 percent of the pollution fines and penalties the DEP collects.
This year's free Westmoreland Earth Day celebration will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the college's Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve. Exhibits, a children's play, live music and an animal demonstration are among planned activities. Details: westmorelandearthday.org.