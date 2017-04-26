Mt. Pleasant Main Street part of $11M Route 31 project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coming in 2018: A new road, intersections, signs and traffic signals on Mt. Pleasant's main thoroughfare.

Until then, it will be rough traveling on Route 31.

“It'll be a nice roadway, and it'll be a nice improvement to the community when it's all done,” said Bill Kovach, assistant PennDOT District 12 construction executive. “Unfortunately, this type of project — it is going to be inconvenient while we work.”

Construction could begin in August on the $11 million project that will involve the replacement of intersections on Route 31 and paving of stretches of Main Street in the borough and township. Handicapped ramps on sidewalks, road signs, traffic signals and storm drains will be updated between Old Route 119 and Bridgeport Street. Poles for traffic signals will be replaced at some intersections.

Community leaders, business owners and residents got a timeline from project managers last week during an informational meeting. Mayor Jerry Lucia was pleased that state officials answered questions from community members and offered a timetable.

“They're really concerned about the businesses,” he said.

The project will go out to bid May 18, and a low-bid contract will be awarded June 22, said Ron Murray, project manager. Work is expected to begin after Aug. 7 and will wrap up for winter by Nov. 1.

Crews will resume work in April 2018. The anticipated completion date is September 2018. Trucks will be detoured around Mt. Pleasant during construction.

“It's going to require some sacrifice from everyone here,” Murray said.

The road has been the site of construction for months in advance of the project as utility companies and the borough have been replacing lines. Murray said the winning bidder will smooth out rough spots caused by the prep work.

The contractor will have limited timeframes — ranging from two to four days — to complete the reconstruction of one side of an intersection to lessen the impact on businesses, residents and motorists, Murray said. Workers this year likely will reconstruct two intersections and replace storm drains.

The construction crew will alert businesses in advance of work that may affect them, he said.

“We will have some signs on the sidewalk ... to say the businesses are open as usual,” Murray said.

After remaining intersections are replaced next year, the street will be paved. Last will be the addition of new signs and painted lines, he said.

“We're going to have one of the best Main Streets in the state of Pennsylvania when this is done,” resident Joe Klocek said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.