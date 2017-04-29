Proximity to Route 30 at issue in consideration of Unity electronic sign

Unity supervisors are expected to rule May 11 on a request by Mountain View Financial Center LLC to convert a standard billboard into an electronic one near the corner of Route 30 and Village Drive.

At a hearing last week before the supervisors, one of the business' partners, Tony Ferry, and its attorney, Dan Hewitt, testified that the billboard would be available to promote community events as well as advertising for local businesses, including tenants at the nearby former Mountain View Interiors furniture store the firm is renovating.

“We are just trying to be good community neighbors,” Ferry said regarding the sign. “We would like to update it and bring it into the 21st century. We're going to have the nicest sign in Westmoreland County.”

Jackie Nindel — a member of the township zoning hearing board, which did not officially review the sign request — agreed that the proposed electronic billboard would be an aesthetic improvement over the aging version that displays a promotion for Mountain View Dental. But “it's awfully close to the highway,” she said, arguing it would be a distraction to motorists on Route 30, especially if it isn't dimmed sufficiently when night falls.

“You're opening Unity Township up to a lot of unregulated, blindingly bright electronic billboards,” she told the supervisors.

Supervisor Mike O'Barto didn't commit to how he will vote on the conditional-use approval sought by Mountain View Financial. But he said he supports the firm's efforts to turn the vacant furniture store into a home for businesses.

“We need to give them every opportunity to build their business,” he said.

Following the hearing, Ferry said he hopes by June to have a cafe that would serve local DeLallo products occupy part of the building. The lobby will house a community “welcome center” with changing exhibits he said he is developing in cooperation with the Latrobe Area Historical Society and two local chambers of commerce.

Other potential tenants include mortgage and insurance companies, an attorney and an accountant, with booths available for vendors to display literature in a “year-round home show,” he said.

Ferry said he plans to invest more than $50,000 to update the sign, using stones to create a new base and to encase vertical supports. Hewitt noted, in accordance with township regulations, the electronic sign's display can't change more frequently than every 30 seconds, and it will be at least 1,000 feet from the closest existing electronic sign, at the Giannilli's II restaurant. Ferry said the sign will be controlled from the former furniture store and will have a built-in dimming function.

There are electronic signs along Route 30 in Unity that Nindel said are too bright. She said she's worried electronic conversions will be sought for more standard billboards that are close to the highway.

Unity solicitor Gary Falatovich said the township requires that signs be dimmed, and township officials have approached sign owners to make that happen. But he said there is no set brightness in lumens that signs must meet.

Falatovich noted Ferry's sign request was the last submitted before a proposed zoning ordinance change that would prohibit any new or converted electronic billboards within 600 feet of Route 30.

That zoning change and others — making building setback distances from property lines uniform among several zoning districts, setting guidelines for holding receptions on agricultural properties and creating a new “planned institutional group” category for entities with campuses like Adelphoi Village and St. Vincent College — garnered no public comment at a separate hearing last week and will be included on the supervisors' May 11 agenda.

