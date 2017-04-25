Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Franklin Regional studies renovation of Sloan Elementary, construction of new elementary school
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 1:03 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Franklin Regional officials are moving ahead with plans to create an elementary campus off Sardis Road serving kindergarten through sixth grade.

The district's finance committee will recommend the renovation of Sloan Elementary and construction of a new elementary school on the 98-acre Sloan campus as part of a district-wide feasibility study.

“We're starting at the elementary level because it gives us the most cost opportunity,” Superintendent Gennaro Piraino said Monday during the fourth town-hall meeting held to discuss the feasibility study,

The original Sloan building would be revamped as a school for students in kindergarten through second grade. The new school will serve students in third through fifth grades, officials announced.Finance director Jon Perry estimated the cost to complete the elementary campus would be just under $54 million. The district's debt load as of June 30 will be $9.4 million, Perry said, and its current borrowing capacity is $109 million.

Finance committee and school board member John Koury said the decision to begin at the elementary level was driven by the study's results, which predicted the district may need to spend more than $77 million just to maintain its buildings over the next 10 years.

“The majority of things that need addressed within five to 10 years are at the elementary level, and that's a function of the age of the buildings,” Koury said.

The changes will also address an issue raised by many parents at previous town-hall meetings: educational equity among elementary students, who are currently spread over three elementary schools, one of which — Newlonsburg — was built in the late 1920s.

“This will also give us a chance to maximize our human resources,” Newlonsburg Elementary School Principal Tina Gillen said. “Pulling all of our elementary teachers together will be beneficial for staff and students.”

Koury said the finance committee will officially make its recommendation to the school board at the May 15 voting meeting, “but we have a lot of homework to do between now and then to make sure there are no surprises moving forward.”

The May 15 meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. at Heritage Elementary School administrative offices off of School Road in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

