Pa. licenses to be rejected at airports, federal facilities starting in January

The nation's top airline executives are backing an effort by state officials to bring Pennsylvania driver's licenses in to compliance with federal ID requirements.

If those efforts fail, Pennsylvanians starting Jan. 22, 2018, will no longer be able to board commercial aircraft — or enter federal facilities and nuclear power plants — using licenses, which currently don't comply with the REAL ID Act, a law Congress passed in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards.

A letter signed last week by executives from nine airlines, an airline trade group, FedEX and United Parcel Service said more than 60 percent of the 27.7 million passengers who used Pennsylvania airports in 2016 would not have complied with the federal law. Those passengers rely on air travel to reach vacations, business meetings, funerals and more. Businesses rely on air travel to access customers and markets, while parcel and cargo carriers need access to federal facilities as they move goods around the nation and state.

“REAL ID compliance will lead to larger profits, more cargo and products being moved around the world — and, in the end, more tax revenue being generated by the commonwealth,” the letter stated.

In 2012, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a law that prohibited participation in the REAL ID program, citing among other concerns an estimated $140 million cost to come into compliance, which some officials characterized as an unfunded federal mandate.

Homeland Security officials in October said Pennsylvania identifications failed to meet several REAL ID requirements, such as including DHS-approved markings, prohibiting remote renewals and requiring in-person reissuance when personally identifiable information changes.

Federal authorities have deemed four states as non-compliant with the REAL ID Act: Maine, Minnesota, Missouri and Montana. Pennsylvania is one of 21 states granted a limited extension to come into compliance, while 25 states — including neighboring Ohio and West Virginia — and Washington D.C. already have complied with the law.

DHS originally gave Pennsylvania until Jan. 30, 2017, to fix the issues or federal agencies would begin rejecting Pennsylvania driver's licenses as official forms of identification for entering military bases, nuclear power plants and other federal facilities, with a commercial air travel prohibition set to follow in 2018.

DHS extended the first deadline after Gov. Tom Wolf and bipartisan lawmakers pledged to resolve the problems during the current legislative session.

The state Senate in March overwhelmingly approved legislation , sponsored by Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, to repeal the 2012 law that prohibited Pennsylvania's participation in the federal program. That measure is now in the Senate's state government committee.

A House measure sponsored by Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, is in the transportation committee.

Neilson said members of both legislative chambers and their staffs are working out details about implementing compliance, including whether all identification issued in Pennsylvania should be made compliant, or whether individuals should opt-in or opt-out of receiving a compliant ID.

“Before this comes forward, you want to make sure everything is right so you have the votes in place,” Neilson said.

PennDOT has said the cost of complying will depend on the agency's discussions with DHS, but the “law as it stands today prohibits PennDOT from engaging in those discussions.”

PennDOT has issued around 9 million driver's licenses and 1.4 million non-driver's license ID cards.

A Senate analysis estimates compliance will cost Pennsylvania about $67 million in the first two years.

The Aviation Council of Pennsylvania said failure to comply could result in millions of Pennsylvanians spending as much as $966 million obtaining passports if they want to fly.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290, mwalton@tribweb.com or on Twitter @WaltonReporting.