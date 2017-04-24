Penguins look to assist Rostraver in Hockeyville final
Updated 1 hour ago
In the national battle to see which Ice Garden will become the next Kraft Hockeyville USA, the Pittsburgh Penguins hope to assist the one in their backyard.
The team on Monday tweeted support for the Rostraver Ice Garden, the Westmoreland County venue in the final to land a top prize of $150,000 for upgrades and to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.
Rostraver faces off against the Bloomington (Minn.) Ice Garden — the final two rinks from nearly 1,300 nominated.
"Restore Rostraver," the Penguins posted on Twitter along with a minute-long video of Rostraver, its storied Mon Valley arena and a link to vote online at krafthockeyville.com .
Restore Rostraver.You have 1 day and 13 hours left to vote for #HockeyvilleUSA : https://t.co/kveAL4Wm3S pic.twitter.com/V7gpl1OB2y— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 24, 2017
"It's great for hockey in Western Pennsylvania," said Tom McMillan, the organization's vice president of communication.
He recalled traveling to Rostraver to watch the Pens' training camp when he was a student at Point Park University in the 1970s.
"We try to support hockey at all levels, from the littlest kids to high school to college to the NHL," McMillan said. "What's good for hockey is good for the Penguins."
The Pens Twitter message had around 275 retweets and 400 likes as of Monday evening.
Voting continues until midnight Tuesday. The winner will be announced Saturday. The runner-up will receive $75,000.
Rostraver Ice Garden is home to the California University of Pennsylvania hockey team, the Mon Valley Thunder youth program and five local high school teams.
The Ice Garden served as a practice facility for the Penguins in the 1970s and hosted hockey camps for Mario Lemieux in the 1980s
The Cambria County War Memorial, a hockey arena in Johnstown, won the first Kraft Hockeyville competition in 2015. Last year, the honor went to Marquette, Mich.
