Westmoreland

Penguins look to assist Rostraver in Hockeyville final

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 24, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Rostraver Ice Gardens in Rostraver Township has made the semifinals to host an NHL preseason game.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jim Murphy, owner of the Rostraver Ice Garden in Rostraver Township, makes his way through the bleachers on Monday, April 17, 2017. The Rostraver Ice Gardens which suffered a roof collapse in 2010, made the second round of voting to become Hockeyville USA, which includes up to $150,000 for building upgrades and hosting an NHL preseason game. Upgrades will include a compressor, new matting, and LED lighting, if the funds allow.

Updated 1 hour ago

In the national battle to see which Ice Garden will become the next Kraft Hockeyville USA, the Pittsburgh Penguins hope to assist the one in their backyard.

The team on Monday tweeted support for the Rostraver Ice Garden, the Westmoreland County venue in the final to land a top prize of $150,000 for upgrades and to host a 2017-18 NHL preseason game.

Rostraver faces off against the Bloomington (Minn.) Ice Garden — the final two rinks from nearly 1,300 nominated.

"Restore Rostraver," the Penguins posted on Twitter along with a minute-long video of Rostraver, its storied Mon Valley arena and a link to vote online at krafthockeyville.com .

