Westmoreland

Suspended Greensburg Salem teacher caught 'huffing' dies 3 days before termination hearing
Jacob Tierney | Monday, April 24, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Shown April 16, 2015, Brian Minick, a Greensburg Salem teacher, was sentenced to serve six months on house arrest and five years on probation after he pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, to drunken driving and huffing from an aerosol spray can.

The Greensburg Salem teacher who pleaded guilty last year to drunken driving and drug charges died unexpectedly Friday at Excela Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, three days before his scheduled termination hearing.

Brian Minick, 41, of Mt. Pleasant, had been suspended without pay from the district since his arrest in March 2015.

The cause of death is unknown, pending toxicology reports that will take at least eight weeks to process, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office.

The Greensburg Salem school board was set to hold Minick's official termination hearing Monday evening, Superintendent Eileen Amato said.

Prior to his suspension, Minick taught computer classes at Nicely and Metzgar elementary schools.

Minick was first arrested for drunken driving in November 2014. School officials said they did not learn about the incident until he was arrested again — twice in one night — in March 2015.

The first arrest that night was on West Main Street in Mt. Pleasant Borough, where his truck hit a car. Police found 24 suspected hydrocodone pills in his vehicle.

He was released to his family, but he was stopped again three hours later as he drove the same truck along Route 819. When an officer stopped Minick and told him to get out of the truck, he instead inhaled a substance sprayed from an aerosol can, according to court records. The officer used a stun gun on Minick three times before he got out of the truck, records said.

He was arrested a fourth time later that month when Mt. Pleasant police found him “huffing” a solvent in his parked car.

In September 2016 he pleaded guilty to drunken driving and huffing from an aerosol spray can. He was sentenced to six months on house arrest and five years' probation. Later that month, the school board voted to schedule a termination hearing.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

