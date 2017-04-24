Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette officer jabbed by hypodermic needle during arrest of 2 who OD'd in running car
Paul Peirce | Monday, April 24, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Christopher J. Baker, 23, of Unity Township is charged with aggravated assault after a Jeannette police officer was injured by a hypodermic needle on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

A Unity Township driver who tried to hastily toss a hypodermic needle from his car window and accidently stabbed the hand of a Jeannette Police officer was jailed Saturday on aggravated assault and drug-related charges.

Christopher J. Baker, 23, was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joseph Dalfonso after the incident at 11:23 a.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Donald Johnston was treated in the emergency room at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg.

According to police Cpl. Brad Shepler, city police were summoned to the corner of Broad Street at Lewis Avenue for a report of two people passed out from apparent drug overdoses in a running car.

Johnston and Shepler found Baker's 2000 Chevrolet sedan sitting on the street at a stop sign. The officers called paramedics.

“The vehicle was running and both the driver and front seat passenger were unconscious,” Shepler wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis.

Shepler reported that both Baker and his passenger, Brandon Fordyce, 23, of Greensburg, had syringes in their laps.

“Baker started to awaken and began to move around while still seated in the vehicle. Sgt. Johnston was standing beside the open driver side door of the vehicle, where Baker was seated. ... Baker attempted to remove the syringe from his lap and throw it outside the vehicle,” Shepler wrote.

Baker “struck Johnston in the right palm with the syringe, causing it to pierce the skin and causing a bleeding injury,” Shepler wrote.

Police arrested Baker and confiscated the syringes, an empty stamp bag of heroin lying in the center console and a small amount of marijuana from him. They towed his car.

Paramedics took Fordyce to the hospital. He has not been charged

In addition to aggravated and simple assault, Baker is charged with possession of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

