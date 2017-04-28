Westmoreland sites chip in for National Drug Take-Back Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Call the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission to learn how you can get information to share with others at 724-624-9000 ext. 4446.

Other prescription drop-off locations are available daily around the county. To find one close to you, visit https://apps.ddap.pa.gov/GetHelpNow/PillDrop.aspx .

Grieving family members at Clement Pantalone Funeral Home have begun asking how to get rid of prescription medications loved ones left behind.

Greensburg funeral director Nat Pantalone estimated that about three in 10 families make such an inquiry. As a result, he started including information on how to properly dispose of medications in folders he provides to families.

“I thought it was important to add,” he said. “We have been asked numerous times.”

Pantalone thinks the idea, brainstormed by the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, is a good one. The commission distributes information about prescription drug disposal to funeral homes in an effort to help families after a death.

Commission prevention specialist Matt Byron said it's important to dispose of those leftover pills.

“It might be something that just gets overlooked,” he said. “If you have an addict out there, they'll be looking for that.”

Last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration collected a record number of unused, expired or unwanted prescription medications during the annual National Prescription Take-Back Day, which started in 2010 and will be held Saturday. More than 43,000 pounds of medications were collected at 337 locations in Pennsylvania last year. The nationwide total was about 893,000 pounds, according to the DEA.

There are a few sites in Westmoreland County collecting medications Saturday, including at the North Huntingdon police department, a New Alexandria pharmacy and the state police station in Rostraver.

Across the county, 25 police stations serve as drop-off sites every day.

The program providing pamphlets to funeral homes is funded by state and federal grants and was started after the agency received a few phone calls about disposing of medications, said Julie Roebuck, the commission's prevention coordinator.

“We have about 14 funeral homes that we gave information to,” she said. “We're still trying to get a lot of them on board.”

At Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe, the pamphlets have been added to information available to visitors. Office manager Lisa Graziano said it's an important issue to address.

“I really don't think that people know there's places you can drop off prescription medications,” she said.

Roebuck hopes to expand the program to real estate agents who may encounter prescriptions when preparing a home for sale or an open house.

“We don't want to have it accessible to people,” Roebuck said.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.