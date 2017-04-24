Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New report says state-owned universities vital to middle class
Debra Erdley | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

Calling the 14 state-owned universities “Pennsylvania's Great Working Class Colleges,” a new report by the Keystone Research Center said an analysis of newly available statistics shows the schools have been a vital stepping stone to the middle class for tens of thousands of students from lower- and lower middle-income families.

Mark Price, a labor economist with the Keystone Research Center, said data from Pennsylvania for 32-34 year-olds who attended both private and public universities from 1999-2004 showed the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education schools had the greatest success in elevating students whose families from lower income levels into the top 40 percent of all earners a decade later.

“These are substantial benefits not just to individuals but to society at large,” Price said.

The new report comes at a critical juncture in the history of the State System.

The system, which enrolls about 105,000 students, has seen a 15,000 student decline in enrollment statewide since 2010 and faces a $79 million budget deficit in the coming year.

System officials are awaiting a consultant's recommendation on changes to operations that System Chancellor Frank Brogan has termed unsustainable.

Price said the five State System universities targeted for possible faculty reductions — Cheyney, California, Clarion, Edinboro and Mansfield — provide the most opportunities and show the strongest returns in economic mobility among students from low-income families.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

