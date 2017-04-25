Latrobe to replace leaking roof at fire station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

City officials are looking to replace a leaking roof at the Latrobe Fire Company No. 6 station on Lloyd Avenue.

City Manager Wayne Jones said the estimated $70,000 project has been included in the budget. Sealed bids for a new roof are to be opened Thursday.

Work will include removal of the existing roofing material with installation of new insulation, as needed, and an exterior membrane of thermoplastic polyolefin — made with rubber, ethylene and propylene.

Fire Chief John Brasile said the mid-1970s building's original metal roof was covered with insulation and rubber, which has started to deteriorate and underwent partial repair after damage from high winds and hail in 2011.

“We've been babying it along until we got enough money into our capital fund to replace it,” Brasile said.

The new membrane roof is “a lighter material that reflects heat a lot better,” he added.

The roof replacement shouldn't affect the fire company's operations, he said. Additional interior work is needed to repair areas of the ceiling that have been damaged by water and are sagging.

“Hopefully, it will be done by the end of May,” Brasile said.