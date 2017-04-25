Latrobe to build hockey rink along Irving Avenue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation board has settled on a site along Latrobe's Irving Avenue, near Memorial Stadium, for constructing a dek hockey arena to replace one razed elsewhere in town.

Rec officials also are advancing a proposed timetable for replacing a playground that will be displaced by the arena. Loss of the playground is one of the objections to the dek hockey project raised by neighbors on Irving and Virginia Street.

Parks and Recreation Director Craig Shevchik said he hopes to begin construction of the arena by the end of May and have it ready for use next fall. He said volunteers have stepped forward to assist with the project — as has local contractor JJ Hauser and Sons, which helped the rec board develop a play area at nearby Legion Keener Park.

“We're finishing up and working to get all our drawings done,” Shevchik said. “We'll submit them to the City of Latrobe for approval, and then we'll start demolition of the area where we're building the rink.”

The dek hockey arena will include a pro shop and rest rooms and will be constructed with about $200,000 the city received for selling its Old Athletic Field — where Greater Latrobe has begun construction of a new Latrobe Elementary School.

Rec officials initially estimated it could take at a year and a half to apply for a potential state grant to replace the playground along Irving as well as a half basketball court.

Now, Shevchik's hoping local fundraising and volunteer labor will be enough to install those basic recreational facilities — a swing set, a merry-go-round and a sliding board, with costs totaling an estimated $50,000 — along with construction of the rink.

“Our goal is to accomplish everything at once without writing any type of grants,” he said. “We'll see how the fundraising comes in.”

Mayor Rosie Wolford, who represents the city on the rec board, indicated the Irving Avenue site is best for the relocated rink among options officials considered. “This area is where the majority of our recreation takes place,” she said.

Shevchik noted utility lines are at hand there for serving the new rest rooms.

Until the new arena is available, play is taking place at Twin Lakes Park east of Greensburg.

Residents opposed to the new rink location have argued it will add to traffic hazards for children crossing adjacent streets to use the recreational amenities. They've also expressed concern that hockey participants may park in front of their homes, forcing them to walk a block or more to their cars.

City officials at Monday's council agenda session suggested on-street permit parking could be approved for homes adjacent to the planned hockey rink. City Manager Wayne Jones recommended council adopt a written policy and possible fee for approving such permits. He pointed out fees could be waived under special circumstances like that along Irving Avenue.

To enhance pedestrian safety, Wolford suggested adding painted crosswalks. She said the Latrobe Foundation, which leases property to the rec board, has requested the city install speed bumps on roads inside the recreation area, at the foundation's cost.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.