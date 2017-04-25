Excela adds 2 physicians to orthopedics, sports medicine staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Excela Health Medical Group has added the practices of Drs. Gregory Bisignani and Ralph Passarelli to its orthopedics and sports medicine staff.

The move is the latest in Excela Health's addition of various specialties including neurology and primary care, said spokeswoman Robin Jennings.

“It's part of our growth in providing physician services to our community,” she said.

As part of the transaction, Excela Health bought the doctors' office on West Newton Street, Greensburg, for $2.5 million.

The agreement also adds the orthopedic surgeons' staff, equipment and patient base to Excela Health.

Bisignani is the head men's basketball coach at Greensburg Central Catholic High School.

Passarelli is an Air Force veteran who received a commendation medal for the care of wounded soldiers while deployed overseas for Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer.