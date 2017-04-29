Prom near Latrobe provides dance to remember for special needs teens, adults

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The prom wasn't until noon and the skies were threatening a cloudburst, but some began lining up outside St. Mary's Dome near Latrobe for the big dance as early as 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

It was, after all, A Very Special Prom.

The annual event for special needs teens and adults — which began five years ago “with a couple of donated pizzas and a boombox” — has grown exponentially, prom organizer David Houpt said.

About 400 special needs adults and their caregivers came from several counties Saturday to attend.

“This is all they've been talking about all week,” said James Watson, a caregiver at Passavant Homes in Greensburg. He said his charge, Ron DeWalt, was extremely excited to be returning to the prom this year.

Men in suits and ties and women dressed to the nines received corsages and boutonnieres at the entrance to the hall.

A few steps later, many looked up in amazement as they walked through a rainbow arch of colorful balloons at the “Land of Oz,” where they were greeted by Dorothy, Toto and the Tin Man.

Students from local high schools assisted as promgoers queued up for photos of their special day. Later, those same teenage volunteers made sure everyone was asked to dance.

“We have a few wallflowers,” Houpt explained. “We want to be sure everyone is asked to dance at least once.”

He said the community outpouring that supports the event — which is now divided into two sessions — is amazing.

“We had 103 different contributors from all over the map providing food for this,” Houpt said. “Everything is donated — the photography, the DJ, the hairstylist.

“They do all this so anyone can attend and no one has to pay a penny.”

True to form, like the Emerald City in the Land of Oz, the event boasted an on-site spa, where stylists from Divine Hair Studio in Latrobe help promgoers put the final touches on their special looks.

Ashlie Singer, 21, who came from Clelian Heights School, sat quietly, motionless while Suzie Pantalone, a massage therapist and makeup artist from Divine Hair Studio, finished applying eye makeup on the petite young woman dressed in an aqua gown.

“Do I look pretty?” she asked.

“You look not just pretty, you look amazing,” Pantalone said, as Singer walked off to join her friends.

Salon owner Laura Ottenberg, who has been volunteering her services for years, said her staff works hard to ensure everyone has a special look.

Flowers, tiaras and hair ribbons abound. And for those whose hair is too short for anything else, there's always a dusting of glitter.

Houpt, of Latrobe, said the prom was born when his family and another local family with special needs family members joined forces to form “A Celebration of Life,” an organization dedicated to providing recreational and work opportunities in the special needs communities.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib