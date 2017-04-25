Southmoreland team wins Westmoreland County Envirothon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Team 1 from Southmoreland High School won this week's 33rd annual Westmoreland County Envirothon competition. The group will compete in the state competition at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on May 23-24.

The 105 students, broken into 21 teams from nine Westmoreland County high schools, tested their knowledge of forestry, soil and land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife and the year's current environmental issue — agricultural soil and water conservation stewardship.

“I've never seen so many teams compete at the county level before,” said Greg Phillips, CEO of Westmoreland Conservation District. “And they were all super prepared and very knowledgeable. They really had their act together. You could tell they put a lot of time into preparing for the event.”

A goal of Envirothon is to have “students work as a team to answer questions of fact and use their critical thinking skills to find solutions to reality-based challenges, such as how to balance use and conservation of our natural resources,” according to a Conservation District news release.

A majority of students involved with the program go on to pursue science-related degrees, said Jen Novak, the district's education program coordinator.

A team from Yough Senior High School earned second place in Monday's competition, and a team from Greater Latrobe High School placed third.

Southmoreland moves on to the state competition for a second consecutive year.

Top performers from the county in prior years include Franklin Regional, Derry and Norwin high schools.

No schools from Westmoreland County have won at the national level, said Tony Quadro, district assistant manager.

According to PA Envirothon, Pennsylvania schools have won 11 of the 29 North American Envirothon competitions. Schools from 46 states, eight Canadian provinces and one Canadian territory compete each year.

The county's Envirothon competition, an event that costs about $4,000, was funded in part by $500 donations from Apex Energy LLC; Smithfield and a $700 donation from Pennsylvania Envirothon Inc. The remaining expenses were covered by the conservation district.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.