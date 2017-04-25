Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Southmoreland team wins Westmoreland County Envirothon

Dillon Carr | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

Team 1 from Southmoreland High School won this week's 33rd annual Westmoreland County Envirothon competition. The group will compete in the state competition at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on May 23-24.

The 105 students, broken into 21 teams from nine Westmoreland County high schools, tested their knowledge of forestry, soil and land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife and the year's current environmental issue — agricultural soil and water conservation stewardship.

“I've never seen so many teams compete at the county level before,” said Greg Phillips, CEO of Westmoreland Conservation District. “And they were all super prepared and very knowledgeable. They really had their act together. You could tell they put a lot of time into preparing for the event.”

A goal of Envirothon is to have “students work as a team to answer questions of fact and use their critical thinking skills to find solutions to reality-based challenges, such as how to balance use and conservation of our natural resources,” according to a Conservation District news release.

A majority of students involved with the program go on to pursue science-related degrees, said Jen Novak, the district's education program coordinator.

A team from Yough Senior High School earned second place in Monday's competition, and a team from Greater Latrobe High School placed third.

Southmoreland moves on to the state competition for a second consecutive year.

Top performers from the county in prior years include Franklin Regional, Derry and Norwin high schools.

No schools from Westmoreland County have won at the national level, said Tony Quadro, district assistant manager.

According to PA Envirothon, Pennsylvania schools have won 11 of the 29 North American Envirothon competitions. Schools from 46 states, eight Canadian provinces and one Canadian territory compete each year.

The county's Envirothon competition, an event that costs about $4,000, was funded in part by $500 donations from Apex Energy LLC; Smithfield and a $700 donation from Pennsylvania Envirothon Inc. The remaining expenses were covered by the conservation district.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.