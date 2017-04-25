Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Plea deals in works for two adults charged in Mt. Pleasant teen's fatal shooting
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
Evan Sanders | Tribune-Review
The house at 151 S. Church St. in Mt. Pleasant where 13-year-old J.R. Gustafson was fatally shot on Sunday night. John Burnsworth, 14, of Mt. Pleasant was charged as an adult with homicide and illegal possession of firearm by a minor.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Joshua Hudec of Mt. Pleasant, leaves The Norvelt office of Magisterial District Judge Roger Eckels on June 9, 2016. Hudec kept the gun in his bedroom at 151 S. Church St., where police say John Henry Burnsworth fatally shot James Robert “J.R.” Gustafson.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Brooke Nelson and a friend leave Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels' office on Monday, May 23, 2016.

Updated 59 minutes ago

Lawyers for two adults charged in connection with a Mt. Pleasant teenager's shooting death said in court Tuesday they are negotiating plea bargains for their clients.

Brooke Nelson, 19, and Joshua Hudec, 31, are charged with child and reckless endangerment in the March 2016 death of 13-year-old James Robert “JR” Gustafson.

Police said John Burnsworth, 15, shot Gustafson with a gun he retrieved in Hudec's Mt. pleasant apartment. Nelson was babysitting three other children in the apartment at the time, and police said she gave Burnsworth the gun and asked him to help her force Gustafson to leave the residence.

Burnsworth pleaded guilty in juvenile court to a count of involuntary manslaughter and last month was sent to a residential youth treatment center in Cambria County .

Attorneys Jack Manderino and William Wiker said discussions with prosecutors for potential plea bargains for Nelson and Hudec are ongoing. Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway said the cases could be tried this summer if plea deals are not finalized by June.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.