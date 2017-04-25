Plea deals in works for two adults charged in Mt. Pleasant teen's fatal shooting
Lawyers for two adults charged in connection with a Mt. Pleasant teenager's shooting death said in court Tuesday they are negotiating plea bargains for their clients.
Brooke Nelson, 19, and Joshua Hudec, 31, are charged with child and reckless endangerment in the March 2016 death of 13-year-old James Robert “JR” Gustafson.
Police said John Burnsworth, 15, shot Gustafson with a gun he retrieved in Hudec's Mt. pleasant apartment. Nelson was babysitting three other children in the apartment at the time, and police said she gave Burnsworth the gun and asked him to help her force Gustafson to leave the residence.
Burnsworth pleaded guilty in juvenile court to a count of involuntary manslaughter and last month was sent to a residential youth treatment center in Cambria County .
Attorneys Jack Manderino and William Wiker said discussions with prosecutors for potential plea bargains for Nelson and Hudec are ongoing. Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway said the cases could be tried this summer if plea deals are not finalized by June.