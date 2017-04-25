Rostraver: Work set to begin on I-70-Route 51 interchange
Updated 1 hour ago
PennDOT crews on Monday start preliminary work near Interstate 70 and Route 51 in Rostraver for planned improvements at the interchange and on an adjoining section of the interstate.
Field survey work will restrict traffic to one lane in each direction on I-70 between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. from about May 14 through May 31. Tasks completed prior to and following those weeks — including work to locate underground utilities — is not expected to affect traffic.
The utility study will include Route 51 between Ridge Road and Harper Drive, I-70 east and west of Route 51, and the intersections of Route 981 and Finley and Ridge roads with Route 51.
According to PennDOT planners, bids for the improvement project likely will be sought in early 2022. Three years of construction are anticipated, including widening the median and shoulders of I-70 from the Smithton High Level Bridge that crosses the Youghiogheny River to a point about a mile west of Route 51. The cloverleaf interchange at Route 51 will be replaced to provide “proper acceleration and deceleration lengths for the merge and diverge points with Interstate 70,” according to a PennDOT statement.