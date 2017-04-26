Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Ex-officer to challenge longtime Export district judge
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 12:15 a.m.
Submitted photo
Michael Ruane
Submitted photo
Charles Conway

Voters will choose between a longtime incumbent and a longtime police officer who wants to bring his experience to the office of district judge in Export.

Incumbent Charles Conway and challenger Michael Ruane, both of Murrysville, are cross-filed in the May 16 primary.

Conway, 65, who has held the position for 18 years, said he wants to give residents “someone they can trust to do the right thing.”

“I learned from the best,” he said. “I have 40 years of watching judges in our county. Attorneys like me who became a judge learned a lot without even knowing it from watching these judges. You get a feel for what's right and what's wrong.”

Ruane, 48, said he would bring to 23 years of experience as a police officer in Homestead and Whitaker, Allegheny County.

“I have a unique perspective on what goes on out in the street before it makes it to court,” Ruane said. “With everything I've done in the judicial system, the next step is to go to the magistrate, where I could be on the receiving end of the paperwork I used to do.”

Conway said one of the biggest issues his office deals with is the opioid crisis.

“In 2000, we had one overdose — a high school kid — and then all of a sudden it started picking up steam,” he said. “One thing I know is we cannot arrest our way out of it. I view it much the same as alcoholism. You need treatment as much as possible.”

Ruane said when he looks at Westmoreland magistrate dockets, he sees many low bonds set, particularly on drug cases.

“I disagree with that,” he said.

Ruane said he, too, would serve as a full-time district judge.

“Availability is No. 1,” he said. “In all my years, police have had a difficult time finding magistrates during business hours to have documents signed.

“I'd also like to make good use of community and senior centers for public education and question-and-answer sessions once or twice a month,” Ruane said.

Conway touted his experience and years working as a private attorney.

“(District magistrate) is not a go-to-school-for-a-month-and-be-ready type of thing,” he said, referring to the certification training that non-attorney magistrates must have before taking a seat on the bench. “I have 40 years in the courtroom.”

Ruane said he is ready to hit the ground running.

“I want to put a full-time effort into the job,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

