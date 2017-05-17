Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Flanigan set to make history in Greensburg district judge race
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
A Westmoreland County assistant prosecutor secured the most votes in both the Democratic and Republican nominations in Tuesday's primary elections, virtually assuring she will succeed James Albert as Greensburg's district judge.

Assistant district attorney and former Common Pleas Court law clerk Chris Flanigan, 54, defeated retired Greensburg police Detective Sgt. Henry Fontana, 54; assistant public defender and private attorney John Sweeney, 57; and former Greensburg police officer Eugene “Geno” Zulisky, 51, on both ballots by double digits, according to unofficial results with all 15 precincts reporting.

“I am so honored and humbled by the voter's response,” said Flanigan, who will become the city's first female district judge. “I will provide conscientious and competent representation on the bench that the city deserves.”

She led her closest opponent on the Democratic ballot, Fontana, by 17 percentage points, carrying 46 percent of the votes. She led Sweeney by 10 percentage points on the Republican ballot, carrying 35 percent of the vote.

All candidates cross-filed. A district judge serves a six-year-term and earns $89,438 a year.

During the campaign, Flanigan touted her 22 years of public service, including prosecuting child abuse and sexual assault cases during the past 12 years in District Attorney John Peck's office. She and her husband, Pete, also an assistant district attorney, have two children.

Before working in the district attorney's office, Flanigan worked as a law clerk for Common Pleas Court judges John Driscoll and Rita Hathaway.

Albert, 67, retired last fall but was recently appointed a senior judge. He is filling in part time until a successor is elected.

Reporter Joe Napsha contributed.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

