North Huntingdon comissioners challenged in 2nd, 4th wards

Two veteran North Huntingdon commissioners in the Second and Fourth wards face challengers in the Republican primary, including one who cut his political teeth as a Democrat in an unsuccessful bid to unseat a state representative.

Richard Gray, running for his fifth term as commissioner, is facing Brian Blasko in the Republican primary in the Fourth Ward. Zachary Haigis, seeking his third term, faces off against Tim Barger in the Second Ward. No candidate filed for the Democratic nomination in either ward, virtually assuring that the winner of the Republican primary will take the seat in November for a four-year term.

The Second Ward candidates will compete in a district with 1,176 registered Republicans in three precincts, while there are 1,481 registered Republicans in the Fourth Ward's four voting precincts, according to the Westmoreland County Election Bureau.

Gray touted his experience on the board of commissioners as a reason for giving him a shot at a fifth term.

“I am experienced at holding people accountable and exposing the ‘good old boy' network,” Gray said. “I'm the public watchdog.”

Gray is part of a three-member minority faction on the board on controversial issues. Along with commissioners Duane Kucera and Haigis, he voted against the firing of former police chief Andrew Lisiecki in a 4-3 vote in September. Lisiecki sued the township in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh, and the case remains unresolved.

Gray pushed for an investigation into allegations that a fellow commissioner was involved in the theft of asphalt millings from the township a few years ago. Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck turned the matter over to the state Attorney General to pursue.

Blasko said he believes Fourth Ward residents are upset at Gray because “they don't feel he is representing them at this point.”

“I feel he is becoming a local career politician,” Blasko said.

Blasko is a newcomer to Republican politics. He changed his voter registration on Jan. 24, three weeks before the first date to circulate and file nominating petitions for the primary. Blasko lost his bid in the 2008 Democratic primary to unseat former state Rep. James Casorio in the 56th District.

Blasko said he remained interested in political service but changed his party affiliation because, “my ideology no longer lies with the Democratic Party.”

In the Second Ward race, Haigis said he is a fiscal conservative who believes in spending money on infrastructure. He said the township has not raised taxes since he has been in office.

Haigis initially ran to “get rid of the old boys network” and is concerned about the possible return of that kind of politics, he said.

Barger, a former president and longtime volunteer at North Huntingdon Rescue 8 emergency service, said he is concerned about public safety and the police department and believes the police department should be increased in size.

Barger also said he's concerned about the conditions of the township's parks and playgrounds.

North Huntingdon is in the midst of an evaluation of its parks and recreation facilities.

In the township's Fifth Ward, incumbent Michael Faccenda Jr. is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination and Fran Bevan, a former commissioner, is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Commissioners serving in North Huntingdon, a first- class township, are paid an annual salary of $4,375.

