Hempfield doctor charged with drug delivery resulting in death

A Hempfield physician whose license has lapsed prescribed 104,000 painkillers that were not medically necessary over a 22-month period to nine patients — one of whom died in 2015, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday by the Attorney General's office.

Edgar Derek Peske, 78, of Bridlewood Drive, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, unlawfully prescribing controlled substances and Medicaid fraud.

Peske is accused of falsifying a prescription for 30-year-old Nicole Henderson on June 8, 2015, after a pharmacist refused to fill it, investigators said in the complaint. Peske allegedly altered the prescription for 100 pills of methadone to say they were for pain management, not withdrawal symptoms.

“This was an intentional falsehood done so in order for the prescription to be filled,” Agent Robert Cameron wrote in the complaint. “Ms. Henderson overdosed and died the next day ... as a result of using the substances prescribed by the defendant.” Peske was arraigned and waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. He is free on recognizance bond.

His attorney could immediately be reached for comment.

Peske's medical license has been inactive since May 2, 2016, according to the Attorney General's office.