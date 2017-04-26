Greensburg man charged in sex assault of baby sitter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was baby-sitting his children.

City police say Nathan C. Meador, 49, assaulted the girl, who is now 16, in October 2016 while she was at his apartment to watch the children. She told police he grabbed her in the middle of night, threw her down on a bed and forced her into sex acts, according to a criminal complaint.

Meador later coerced the teen to text sexually explicit photos by threatening to harm his children if she refused and, according to the complaint, texted her sexually explicit photos of himself.

Police said when they used a search warrant to seize Meador's cellphone they found “numerous” examples of the photos.

Meador is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, child pornography, disseminating explicit sexual material via electronic communication, criminal use of a communication device — all felonies — and two counts of coercion.

He was taken to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail, and faces a May 4 preliminary hearing before Greensburg District Judge James Albert.