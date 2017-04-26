Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg man charged in sex assault of baby sitter
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 4:19 p.m.
Submitted photo
Above, a photo of Nathan C. Meador from his Facebook page.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Greensburg man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl who was baby-sitting his children.

City police say Nathan C. Meador, 49, assaulted the girl, who is now 16, in October 2016 while she was at his apartment to watch the children. She told police he grabbed her in the middle of night, threw her down on a bed and forced her into sex acts, according to a criminal complaint.

Meador later coerced the teen to text sexually explicit photos by threatening to harm his children if she refused and, according to the complaint, texted her sexually explicit photos of himself.

Police said when they used a search warrant to seize Meador's cellphone they found “numerous” examples of the photos.

Meador is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, child pornography, disseminating explicit sexual material via electronic communication, criminal use of a communication device — all felonies — and two counts of coercion.

He was taken to Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $75,000 bail, and faces a May 4 preliminary hearing before Greensburg District Judge James Albert.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.