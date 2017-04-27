Greensburg Community Development Corp. closing in on new director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The next director of the Greensburg Community Development Corp. will have to hit the ground running, said city planning director Barbara Ciampini.

“The city of Greensburg and the Greensburg Community Development Corp. are on the cusp of a lot of good things happening,” she said.

The corporation board has been looking for a new director since last month, when Steven Gifford announced he would step down from the position after 12 years to take over the Butler County Community Development Corp.

“We've got resumes in, we have a committee formed, and I believe we're going to be starting some of the interviewing next week,” board President Jeff Anzovino said.

The committee received more than 25 applications, which have been whittled to a final field of six, Anzovino said.

“I feel like there's probably someone in there who can fill Steve's very large shoes,” Ciampini said.

Gifford has been splitting his time this month between his job in Greensburg and the new position in Butler.

He'll officially leave Greensburg at the end of the month but will continue to assist the corporation until the new director is established, Anzovino said.

The GCDC is a nonprofit corporation designed to foster economic growth in the city. The director must be a skilled communicator, able to converse and connect with government officials, business leaders and developers, Ciampini said.

“The executive director of the GCDC and I are in constant communication,” she said.

Some of the finalists are from the Greensburg area. Anzovino said he would prefer a local candidate, but geography won't be a deciding factor.

“I'm not speaking for GCDC, but my preference is to have someone local, because I think having someone living in the area and trying to promote the area is more beneficial than someone coming in from outside the county or outside the city,” he said.

However, qualifications matter more than residency, Anzovino said.

Ciampini said a different perspective might be a benefit.

“Sometimes fresh eyes bring a whole new outlook into the community,” she said.

The next developer will have a lot to do, including fostering the fledgling tax-break program for developers who improve city properties, Ciampini said.

Gifford and the city spent years planning various initiatives, and Ciampini said she hopes to see them all come together when someone new takes the helm.

“It's finally coming together. Things are changing in a positive direction,” she said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.