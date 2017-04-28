Life or death for 'Greensburg Six' killer to be decided in October

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The five co-defendants of convicted murderer Melvin Knight, who were involved in the 2010 tortured and killing of a mentally challenged woman in Greensburg, may be called testify on his behalf in October when a jury will decide to sentence him to death or life in prison, one of his court-appointed attorneys said Friday.

Attorney Timothy Dawson said he may call Knight's co-defendants to testify Oct. 16 in the new penalty phase in connection with his 2012 plea to first-degree and second-degree murder of Jennifer Daugherty, 30, of Mt. Pleasant.

Dawson also plans to call psychologists, family members, friends and anyone who can support the mitigating factors admissible in a death sentencing, he said.

Westmoreland County Judge Rita Hathaway said Friday that jury selection will begin Sept. 25 and that she will allot two weeks for the penalty phase.

Knight, 27, is being held at SCI-Greene near Waynesburg.

He was one of six Greensburg roommates who held Daugherty captive for more than two days, beating her and torturing her before she was stabbed to death. Knight is accused of raping Daugherty and stabbing her in the heart.

Knight was not in the courtroom Friday because he waived his right to appear at the status conference, Dawson said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Knight's death sentence in November. The state's highest court determined jurors weren't properly told that they should have included Knight's lack of a criminal record among the “mitigating factors” when deciding if he should receive the death penalty.

The jury found Knight had “mental health issues” that were a mitigating factor but determined that alone was outweighed by the horrific nature of the murder.

Dawson said he met with Knight on Thursday and described his demeanor as “quiet, but resolved.” Dawson said Knight “talked extensively about his family, his background and his mental health background, all of which needs to be explored for the sentencing phase.”

One of his codefendants, Ricky Smyrnes, 31, was convicted by a jury and also sentenced to death. An argument over Daugherty's affection for Smyrnes resulted in her torture and killing, according to witnesses.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.