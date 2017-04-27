Multiple-vehicle accident closes Route 30 in Hempfield
Updated 9 minutes ago
Several fire departments and emergency units are at the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Route 30 in Hempfield near Toyota of Greensburg.
One of the vehicles was cut in half and occupants trapped, according to emergency dispatches. Debris stretched hundreds of feet. A red Volkswagen was stopped in the westbound lanes by the car dealership and an engine block was lying in the eastbound lanes. A sedan with its trunk and passenger seat torn off rested in the intersection at Lewis Road, just east of the car dealership.
Multi-vehicle crash in Unity has Rt 30 closed in both directions. 3 cars & very long debris field left on roadway, medevac called. pic.twitter.com/8MCast1gde— Matthew Santoni (@msantoni) April 28, 2017
Firefighters at the scene at 7:40 p.m. shut down heavily traveled Route 30. Eastbound traffic was detoured along Hartman Road and westbound traffic was detoured on Lewis Road.
One patient who was extricated was reported to have major trauma, according to firefighters.