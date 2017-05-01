Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

2 Republicans, 2 Dems seek party nominations for Unity seat
Jeff Himler | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Gregory A. Fumea
Paul McCommons, 72, of Unity, candidate for sheriff
Unity supervisor candidate Doug Murphy, May 16, 2017.
Ed Poponick is a candidate for Unity Twp. supervisor in the May 16, 2017, primary election.



Four hopefuls are vying for a six-year term on the Unity board of supervisors — looking to succeed longtime Unity Supervisor Mike O'Barto, who opted to run for a seat on the Greater Latrobe School Board.

Greg Fumea and Paul T. McCommons will face off May 16 in the Republican primary while Doug Murphy and Ed Poponick will contend for the Democratic nomination. Each indicated, if elected, he wants to serve in the additional role of roadmaster — a job that pays $26.94 per hour and involves overseeing a township road crew.

“I have done some blacktopping and concrete work in my life,” Fumea said, noting he holds a commercial driver's license.

He believes a township supervisor needs to be “hands-on every day. You need to be out there when you get calls from citizens, looking into their problems and working with the road crew.”

Fumea served on Unity's zoning hearing board for more than seven years before gaining a seat on the township board of auditors in 2016.

He supports increased funding for the township's volunteer fire departments.

“Something has to happen to keep them afloat,” he said, noting options might include “a more creative way to fundraise or, unfortunately, adding another mill to the fire tax.”

“There has to be dedicated financing for the fire departments,” McCommons agreed, suggesting firefighters could charge a fee when they respond to a call.

McCommons said he would bring to the job of supervisor years of experience serving the public, working with government officials and serving in state and federal leadership roles with the Fraternal Order of Police. He said the township needs to do more to plan for the future and to be responsive to residents' concerns.

Fumea said he's not happy with Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to levy a per capita surcharge on municipalities like Unity that have no local police force.

“There's no way Unity Township can afford to create their own police force,” Fumea said, but he indicated it would be a good idea to check in with other local municipalities that have police departments and “see what they have to offer.”

McCommons argued Unity residents already pay for state police coverage through state taxes and it's unfair to charge them more. “The crime rate in Unity is not that bad,” he said. “I don't think we need a police department.”

Poponick said running for supervisor was “something I'd been thinking about for a few years. I just feel, with my experience in business, I would do well.”

He has managed employees and handled purchasing and budgets.

“I would just like to see the township continue to grow and make improvements wherever we can,” he said.

Murphy said he his experience managing employees, purchasing and working with business plans would be an asset for the township. He said the township staff is doing a great job, but added, “There's always room for improvement.”

On issues such as policing options for the township, he said, “I want to do my homework and see what's best for the township. I want to know what the residents want to do.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

