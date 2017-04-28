Unity man identified as victim in Route 30 crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Unity Township man died of injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 on Thursday, Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Josh Zappone said.

Richard P. McLaughlin, 72, was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg following the 7:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road. His cause of death is from multiple blunt force injuries, Zappone said.

State police and the county coroner said in news releases that McLaughlin had a green light and was turning left in his Buick Regal onto the highway from Lewis Road when another car ran a red light and slammed into his vehicle. The force of the collision ripped the Buick in half, police said. The other car, a Volkswagen GTI, was driven by a 28-year-old Latrobe man, police said.

The back end of the Buick struck a third vehicle being driven by a 64-year-old Harrison City woman, which was stopped at the red light on Route 30.

Police refused to identify any of the drivers or passengers in a news release and did not detail whether any may have sustained injuries.

Two men — ages 34 and 23, both from Latrobe — were passengers in the Latrobe man's car.

A passenger in the Harrison City woman's car was a 56-year-old woman, also from Harrison City.

Kepple-Graft Funeral Home is handling McLaughlin's arrangements.