Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Unity man identified as victim in Route 30 crash
Renatta Signorini | Friday, April 28, 2017, 4:30 a.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel work around the wreckage of a car torn in half on scene at the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The engine of an automobile lies in the road as police, firefighters and other emergency personnel work at the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel work on scene of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017..
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel work on scene at the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel work on scene at the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Police, firefighters and other emergency personnel work on scene at the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The rear portion of an automobile sits in the middle of the road at the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A bumper lies in the grass on a hill above the site of an automobile crash near the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road in Unity on Thursday April 27, 2017.

Updated less than a minute ago

A Unity Township man died of injuries he sustained in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 on Thursday, Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Josh Zappone said.

Richard P. McLaughlin, 72, was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg following the 7:30 p.m. crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Lewis Road. His cause of death is from multiple blunt force injuries, Zappone said.

State police and the county coroner said in news releases that McLaughlin had a green light and was turning left in his Buick Regal onto the highway from Lewis Road when another car ran a red light and slammed into his vehicle. The force of the collision ripped the Buick in half, police said. The other car, a Volkswagen GTI, was driven by a 28-year-old Latrobe man, police said.

The back end of the Buick struck a third vehicle being driven by a 64-year-old Harrison City woman, which was stopped at the red light on Route 30.

Police refused to identify any of the drivers or passengers in a news release and did not detail whether any may have sustained injuries.

Two men — ages 34 and 23, both from Latrobe — were passengers in the Latrobe man's car.

A passenger in the Harrison City woman's car was a 56-year-old woman, also from Harrison City.

Kepple-Graft Funeral Home is handling McLaughlin's arrangements.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.