War veteran gets Seton Hill baseball jersey a decade late

Friday was a homecoming of sorts for Brandon Rumbaugh, a former Seton Hill University student who went off to Afghanistan and came back a changed man.

“Being able to come back here 10 years later and speak to the team and experience all this – it's an amazing feeling,” Rumbaugh said, standing halfway between the pitcher's mound and home plate.

Rumbaugh, 28, of Uniontown returned to Seton Hill on Friday to accept a $500 donation for the It's About the Warrior Foundation and to receive the baseball jersey he would have worn back in 2007.

The ceremony was held after the first game of a doubleheader against Clarion University. Seton Hill players wore camouflage jerseys for the school's Military Appreciation Day.

“I just felt like if anybody deserved to have his own jersey, he did,” said Griffins head coach Marc Marizzaldi.

An outfielder, Rumbaugh was on the Seton Hill baseball team for one semester before deciding to join the Marine Corps. He practiced with the team but never played a game, Marizzaldi said.

“He was a very hard type of player. Very athletic,” he said.

Rumbaugh ended up doing two tours in Afghanistan. In 2010, the corporal lost both legs in an IED explosion.

Today, he wears a prosthesis for his left leg below the knee. His right leg was amputated at the hip. He gets around mostly with crutches and the prosthesis, although he uses a wheelchair at home.

Rumbaugh's involvement with the It's About the Warrior Foundation began after he got out of the hospital, he said.

“They reached out to me and asked if I needed help,” he said. “I thought it was pretty awesome that they approached me instead of me asking for help.”

The Butler-based foundation was founded in 2012 and serves military veterans whose service began after 9/11, regardless of whether they did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. The nonprofit provides financial, therapeutic and home improvement assistance to veterans from western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia who have been honorably discharged.

Rumbaugh serves on the board of directors and oversees the financial grant program, which helps qualifying veterans and their families with such things as utilities, mortgage and car payments. Veterans can apply for up to $1,000 in assistance a year, he said.

Rumbaugh also travels and does motivational speaking for sports teams, schools, nonprofits and corporations. He founded ACT Motivational Speaking two years ago and spoke to the Seton Hill baseball team last year.

“Ever since I left (in 2007), I always wanted to come back here on good terms,” he said at Friday's ceremony. “When I left, I left a lot of stuff behind, and I wasn't sure what to expect. I just knew that I wanted to go into the Marine Corps.”

For more information on the It's About the Warrior Foundation, visit www.iatw.us. Rumbaugh's website is: www.brandonrumbaugh.com.

