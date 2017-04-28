Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Fired Greensburg cop files race discrimination suit
Brian Bowling | Friday, April 28, 2017, 4:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Justin Adams received mostly good reviews from his Greensburg police supervisors — until the day they fired him, he claimed in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Friday.

Adams, who is black, said white officers frequently made derogatory comments about blacks and used racial slurs against him, often in the presence of supervisors.

“There was a hostile work environment that was created through racial slurs and racial attacks,” said Lawrence Bolind, Adams' lawyer.

The city hired him on June 21, 2015. As Adams was nearing the end of his probationary period, he was called to Chief Chad Zucco's office on April 28, 2016, and fired for alleged performance deficiencies that were seven to eight months old, Bolind said.

“The day he was terminated, they show this extraordinary amount of performance deficiencies that were never brought to his attention during his probationary period,” he said.

The deficiencies were a pretext for getting rid of a black police officer while he was still on probation, the lawsuit states.

Adams is suing Zucco and the city, the police department and several police and city officials. Zucco, City Administrator Sue Trout and Solicitor Bernard McArdle couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Adams, 26, has been an accredited police officer since January 2013 and has never been reprimanded or suspended and has a “spotless employment record” at every department where he has worked, the lawsuit states.

When the city hired him, he was immediately used undercover to identify black drug dealers for other police officers, the lawsuit says.

During this assignment, officers frequently made racial comments including, “There was one black guy here prior to you for a reason,” the lawsuit states.

During a Feb. 1, 2016, conversation with other police officers outside of the Sheetz convenience store on Harvey Avenue, Adams said more blacks joining the police force would help community relations, the lawsuit states.

A police sergeant responded, “They could if they weren't so busy doing drugs and getting arrested … most of ‘them' have criminal records,” according to the lawsuit.

One of the more disturbing incidents was when one of the officer's spouses brought in spaghetti for the shift and an officer commented that Adams was disappointed it wasn't fried chicken, Bolind said.

While Adams informally complained about the behavior to supervisors, it was difficult to press a complaint since the supervisors witnessed many incidents and didn't do anything to stop them, he said.

“How do you take a complaint forward when your superiors were in the room?” he said.

Adams seeks punitive and compensatory damages, including lost pay.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.