Fired Greensburg cop files race discrimination suit

Justin Adams received mostly good reviews from his Greensburg police supervisors — until the day they fired him, he claimed in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Friday.

Adams, who is black, said white officers frequently made derogatory comments about blacks and used racial slurs against him, often in the presence of supervisors.

“There was a hostile work environment that was created through racial slurs and racial attacks,” said Lawrence Bolind, Adams' lawyer.

The city hired him on June 21, 2015. As Adams was nearing the end of his probationary period, he was called to Chief Chad Zucco's office on April 28, 2016, and fired for alleged performance deficiencies that were seven to eight months old, Bolind said.

“The day he was terminated, they show this extraordinary amount of performance deficiencies that were never brought to his attention during his probationary period,” he said.

The deficiencies were a pretext for getting rid of a black police officer while he was still on probation, the lawsuit states.

Adams is suing Zucco and the city, the police department and several police and city officials. Zucco, City Administrator Sue Trout and Solicitor Bernard McArdle couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Adams, 26, has been an accredited police officer since January 2013 and has never been reprimanded or suspended and has a “spotless employment record” at every department where he has worked, the lawsuit states.

When the city hired him, he was immediately used undercover to identify black drug dealers for other police officers, the lawsuit says.

During this assignment, officers frequently made racial comments including, “There was one black guy here prior to you for a reason,” the lawsuit states.

During a Feb. 1, 2016, conversation with other police officers outside of the Sheetz convenience store on Harvey Avenue, Adams said more blacks joining the police force would help community relations, the lawsuit states.

A police sergeant responded, “They could if they weren't so busy doing drugs and getting arrested … most of ‘them' have criminal records,” according to the lawsuit.

One of the more disturbing incidents was when one of the officer's spouses brought in spaghetti for the shift and an officer commented that Adams was disappointed it wasn't fried chicken, Bolind said.

While Adams informally complained about the behavior to supervisors, it was difficult to press a complaint since the supervisors witnessed many incidents and didn't do anything to stop them, he said.

“How do you take a complaint forward when your superiors were in the room?” he said.

Adams seeks punitive and compensatory damages, including lost pay.

