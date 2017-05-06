Planting early seeds

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Derry Area School District hopes seeds sown at a young age mature into future agriculture-related jobs.

“It's not just cows and plows,” Westmoreland County Farm Bureau President Gretchen Winklosky said. “It's more than just owning a farm in agriculture. We are getting more and more removed from the farm. So we plant the seed early. We need engineers, researchers. If they don't know this exists, those positions won't get filled. We'll be eating synthetic foods if we're not careful.”

The rural school district's Future Farmers of America program sprouted in the early 1990s and reaches nearly all grades, starting at kindergarten. Every year, the program's high school students plan and organize a four-day event, known as Derry Ag Days, when students in kindergarten through third grade are exposed to aspects of agriculture. This year's events ended Thursday.

Little eyes grew wide as four classes of first-graders filed into the enclosed area behind Grandview Elementary. Some had never seen farm animals such as the two goats, chickens, rabbits and a dairy calf that were displayed.

“If you ask (young students) where meat comes from, most would say it comes from the grocery store. They don't realize the chickens and cows and that, that's where their meat comes from,” said Jana Reed, a grant-funded paraprofessional who works part-time at the school district's Ag/Hort Complex.

The county Farm Bureau became a sponsor of Ag Days in 2013. Three years ago, the school expanded its agricultural and horticultural programs with the adoption of the curriculum for agricultural science education, or CASE, which follows national standards and offers up to 10 classes.

Roy Campbell, the high school's agriculture and horticulture teacher, said there are about 45 students enrolled in CASE classes. Next year, which would mark the program's fourth, Campbell expects that number to increase to 65. CASE is the school district's latest move to further commit itself to exposing students to agriculture, Campbell said.

“We've had an agriculture program in our school for decades, dating back into the '60s,” said Cheryl Walters, the district's superintendent. “It's reflective of the fact that we are rural and have a strong farming base.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent agriculture survey, Westmoreland County had a little more than 143,000 acres of farmland in 2012. The market value of the agricultural products sold reached $48.6 million that year.

Agriculture remains the top economic driver in the county and state, according to the National Agriculture Statistics Service, a branch of the Census Bureau.

But more and more children, whether they live in a rural area or not, are less exposed to agriculture and where food comes from, Walters said. The program helps combat that, she said.

“Our program is unique, necessary really, for society moving forward,” she said.

Winklosky, who has worked with the county's farm bureau for eight years, said thousands of agriculture jobs are going unfilled nationally.

A jobs-outlook report conducted by Purdue University in 2015 and funded by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture found that there is “tremendous demand for recent college graduates with a degree in agricultural programs” from 2015 to 2020.

The report estimated there were 57,900 high-skilled job openings annually in the food, agriculture, renewable natural resources and environment fields in the United States. But only 35,400 college graduates in the country finish with a bachelor's degree or higher in agriculture-related fields.

Winklosky thinks those numbers have something to do with children being more removed from the farm. Exposure to agriculture “should be at every (grade) level only because it's such a large industry that people don't understand all the aspects of it,” she said.

Though Derry Area School District prioritizes agriculture and horticulture exposure and education to nearly every grade level, funding is tight and tough decisions await, Walters said. The district's proposed budget, which will be formally adopted June 29, eliminates two CASE exploratory periods in the day for eighth-graders.

“We're struggling to balance our budget. And it's not a step that's taken lightly. Over the last nine years, we've eliminated 39 teacher positions to live within our means,” Walters said, adding that more than half of the district's budget relies on state funding. Meanwhile, she said, costs for cyber education, special education and school employees' retirement system are increasing.

“So we're caught between a rock and a hard place. But it's still a priority,” Walters said of agriculture and horticulture. “Students can still have opportunities in high school. It's the lifeblood for our community.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.