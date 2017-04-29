Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT roadwork in Westmoreland County to begin

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

PennDOT's plans for work in Westmoreland County beginning Monday include paving on Ross Mountain Park Road in Ligonier and Fairfield townships and milling asphalt on Route 136 between Fourth Street and Route 31. Crews also will repair the base of that stretch of Route 136; motorists are advised not to park along the highway between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the subsequent two weeks.

Nighttime single-lane closures will occur on Interstate 70 east of the newly constructed Hunker Bridge as reconstruction of the interstate continues at New Stanton. The project is slated for completion by year's end.

Traffic on Route 30 in Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township will be reduced to a single lane during daylight hours as crews place the top wearing course for resurfacing a section of the highway.

On Route 30 in North Huntingdon, a single-lane reduction is planned between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the road is restored over a pipe trench.

Work is set to begin on realignment of Route 31 at the Donegal Interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Trees will be cut and cleared over two weeks, followed by installation of traffic signs and a barrier. The project will add a signalized intersection and turning lanes at routes 31 and 711.

Weather permitting, PennDOT also plans milling on Leger Road in North Huntingdon; road sweeping on Route 30 in Hempfield, Unity and North Huntingdon; and bridge sweeping and cleaning on Route 119 from Trafford to Greensburg.

Shoulder-cutting is planned on these routes in Salem: White Thorn (Route 1055); Fenneltown/Chicka Road (1063); Athena Drive (1034); and Trees Mills (1061).

