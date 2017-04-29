Penn Twp. rescue crew works to free person trapped in car wreck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rescue crews rushed to the Claridge neighborhood of Penn Township early Saturday

to help a person who was trapped under their wrecked vehicle.

Westmoreland 911 said the incident occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Riverside Drive at about 12:05 a.m.

A person in the car had been ejected but their leg was pinned under the vehicle.

Rescue crews were in the process of lifting the car with air bags in order to free the person.

The emergency dispatcher said the initial report that the vehicle had crashed into a house was not accurate. It actually nicked the corner of the Claridge Food Center store.

No other details were immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.