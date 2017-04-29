Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Penn Twp. rescue crew works to free person trapped in car wreck
Jeff Himler | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 12:48 a.m.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
This Subaru crashed into the Claridge Food Center store at about 12:05 Saturday morning. Police say the driver was ejected and pinned beneath the car. Firefighters had to lift the car to free him. He was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
This Subaru crashed into the Claridge Food Center store at about 12:05 Saturday morning. Police say the driver was ejected and pinned beneath the car. Firefighters had to lift the car to free him. He was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Rescue crews rushed to the Claridge neighborhood of Penn Township early Saturday

to help a person who was trapped under their wrecked vehicle.

Westmoreland 911 said the incident occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Riverside Drive at about 12:05 a.m.

A person in the car had been ejected but their leg was pinned under the vehicle.

Rescue crews were in the process of lifting the car with air bags in order to free the person.

The emergency dispatcher said the initial report that the vehicle had crashed into a house was not accurate. It actually nicked the corner of the Claridge Food Center store.

No other details were immediately available.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.