Athletics, home loomed large for sports official from Penn Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jerry Zackel knew everyone in Claridge, and everyone knew him.

Family members said the Penn Township native and Vietnam veteran never thought a moment about leaving Western Pennsylvania.

This was where his heart was. It was where he played high school ball, worked, married, tossed a ball to his daughters in the backyard and tended bar in his spare time for 50 years, first at his family's namesake Claridge restaurant and, later, after his uncle sold the restaurant, at the Harrison City Fireman's Club.

“This was where our roots were,” said one of his daughters, Pamela Zackel-Dunnabeck of Penn Township.

Jerry Zackel of Penn Township died Wednesday, April 26, 2017, following a heart attack. He was 71.

He was born Oct. 22, 1945, in Claridge, to the late John and Esther (Deola) Zackel.

An athlete at Penn Joint High School, where he lettered in basketball and football, Mr. Zackel as an adult channeled his love of athletics into officiating at high school games as a PIAA sports official for almost 50 years. He was a member of the Westmoreland Baseball Officials, Westmoreland Football Officials and Foothills Baseball/Softball Officials.

“The highlight of his career as a sports official was when he was able to officiate at playoff games at Three Rivers Stadium,” his daughter recalled.

An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Zackel retired in his 50s after 30 years working at Westinghouse's Print Divison in Trafford.

His daughter and her sister, Tami Hileman, also of Penn Township, recalled the story of how their father, who was extremely frugal, bought a new Buick Rivera for his first date with their mother, Judi Riley Zackel, whom he met at Westinghouse. The two were married 46 years.

“My dad was a simple man with an amazing work ethic,” Ms. Hileman said. “He worked tirelessly to ensure we had everything we needed.”

In addition to his wife and two daughters, Mr. Zackel is survived by four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Penn Township Athletic Association, P.O. Box 271, Harrison City, PA 15636.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.She can be reached at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.