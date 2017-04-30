One killed in early morning Fayette County crash
Updated 28 minutes ago
One person died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash when their pickup truck went off the highway, striking a telephone pole and tree before bursting into flames in Fayette County.
State police in Uniontown said the accident occurred about 1:46 a.m. along Springfield Pike in Springfield Township.
The county coroner's office is working with state police to identify the operator of the truck who could not be identified because of their injuries.
State police said the gray, 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck, bearing a Pennsylvania registration, lost control while driving westbound on the 2400 block of Springfield Pike and crashed into a traffic sign, then hit a telephone before coming to rest after hitting a tree on the left side of the roadway.
Police said the operater was unable to free himself from the wreckage before the truck caught fire. Troopers said the coroner's office will have to identify the driver through dental records.